Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Doctor Bernadette Boss has been named the interim National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention.
Doctor Bernadette Boss has been named the interim National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention.
Health

Doctor takes the reins on veteran suicide

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
2nd Oct 2020 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Doctor Bernadette Boss has been named the interim National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention.

Attorney-General Christian Porter announced the former nurse, magistrate and coroner would have the task of identifying the causes, and means to address, suicide among the ADF and veteran community.

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said Dr Boss had already held significant hearings into ADF and veteran suicides, meaning she had a deep understanding of the issue.

"Dr Boss also has experience as a magistrate and coroner which means she knows how to run a hearing and ensure proper practice is followed," he said.

"This is such a critical issue, and it's important that we get this right.

"With Dr Boss starting in an interim capacity while we wait for legislation to pass through parliament to make the role permanent, we are making sure we're wasting as little time as possible in preventing future unnecessary deaths."

Mr Thompson said the majority of people he spoke to supported the role.

The commissioner will have the powers of a royal commission but will work on an ongoing basis.

The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467. Lifeline is on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Boss takes the reins on veteran suicide

bernadette boss defence and veteran suicide prevention suicide veterans veteran suicide

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Violent glassing leaves 62yo publican unconscious

        Premium Content Violent glassing leaves 62yo publican unconscious

        Crime A man who smashed a beer bottle in a publican’s face in a “completely unprovoked and a cowardly attack” and then tried to eye gouge a witness has been jailed.

        Miles businessowner beats sister’s late-night lover

        Premium Content Miles businessowner beats sister’s late-night lover

        News AFTER employing a man in a de facto relationship, this Miles business owner flipped...

        Trucks collide on Warrego Hwy, woman taken to hospital

        Premium Content Trucks collide on Warrego Hwy, woman taken to hospital

        News A COLLISION between two trucks in the Western Downs has led to a woman being sent...

        Young Yuleba man suspended for 2+ years after drunk driving

        Premium Content Young Yuleba man suspended for 2+ years after drunk driving

        News THE Maranoa CSG worker was caught drink driving twice in two days in the South...