Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

by Jack McKay
5th May 2020 10:58 AM
Annastacia Palaszczuk says she cannot see Queensland's borders opening anytime soon as her Government continues to work on a yet to be released road map to recovery.

The Premier today said she expected the first step in easing travel restrictions would be allowing Queenslanders to travel within their own state.

"What it might be first and foremost … is it might be Queensland supporting Queenslanders," she said.

"It might be some short term accommodation initially. But we need to take this cautiously."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland’s borders won’t open anytime soon. Picture: Glenn Hunt
Ms Palaszczuk said the Government would continue to review the border restrictions at the end of each month, but warned that it may not be lifted "anytime soon".

"Of course we have got to take it one step at a time," she said.

"You lift some restrictions, you examine it for two weeks, and then you can look at lifting further restrictions."

 

 

 

Ms Palaszczuk said her Government would be starting a "lot of conversations" this week with cafes and restaurant associations, as well as the tourism sector, as it develops a road map to recovery.

"It is really important that once we have settled our plan for schools that now we can focus on our plan for Queensland's economic recovery," she said.

"What I would be hoping is that they start formulating COVID-safe plans.

"Social distancing will be here for quite a long time until we have a vaccine. I think everyone needs to understand that."

When asked about dates for the road map, the Premier said the National Cabinet would be looking at details this week.

Originally published as Border openings unlikely 'anytime soon': Premier

 

