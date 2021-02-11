Victoria adds new COVID exposures sites after Holiday Inn cluster expands to eight

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed the state's border declaration requirements have been reinstated for people travelling to the state from Victoria, amid growing concerns around an ongoing outbreak.

The Holiday Inn coronavirus outbreak has jumped to eight cases, as authorities fear the virus may be circulating in the community.

Two new cases were recorded in 24 hours in Victoria - a hotel quarantine worker and a returned traveller.

In response, Queensland's border declaration has been reinstituted meaning people travelling from Victoria will have to make a declaration at the border from 1am on Saturday.

In a tweet, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the move, saying: "From 1am on Saturday, 13 February, Queensland will reinstate border declaration passes for anyone travelling to Queensland from Victoria.

"The coronavirus cluster in Melbourne has now grown to eight cases, but thankfully there is no community transfer at this stage.

"Our top priority is keeping Queenslanders safe and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

"As a precaution, travellers will need to confirm they have not been to any of the exposure sites listed by Victoria's Department of Health."

The Victorian cases also prompted South Australia to close its border with Victoria, banning all metropolitan Melbourne residents from entering the state.

There are now 17 active cases in the Garden State after 22,570 tests were taken on Wednesday.

Originally published as Border declaration reinstated as Melbourne COVID fears grow