Boozy motorcyclist’s evening ride heard in Dalby court

IN COURT: Gary Hubert Scott Harrison faced Dalby Magistrates Court on November 24 on one charge. Picture: Liam Kidston.

IN COURT: Gary Hubert Scott Harrison faced Dalby Magistrates Court on November 24 on one charge. Picture: Liam Kidston.

A MOTORCYCLIST’S boozy night riding along a country road west of Dalby has been heard in court.

Gary Hubert Scott Harrison represented himself on November 24, charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit on November 1.

The court heard of Harrison’s drunken night riding along Forestry Rd in Weranga, before he was intercepted by Tara police about 8pm.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police administered a breath test, which later returned a reading of 0.101.

This is more than double the legal blood alcohol limit.

In his defence, Harrison labelled his actions as “stupidity”, with Magistrate Tracy Mossop saying it was an “apt description” of events.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $450, and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.