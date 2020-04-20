Booze bike in the pipeline for city

Cheekies Party Bike has plans for a booze bike, similar to the one pictured, for Darwin.

Cheekies Party Bike has plans for a booze bike, similar to the one pictured, for Darwin.

PLANS are afoot for a fun new business that could help tourists and locals get back on the bike once coronavirus restrictions become a thing of the past.

If all the necessary approvals are ticked off, Cheekies Party Bike will soon be peddling its way from Cullen Bay around Mitchell St and the Esplanade, giving locals and tourists a whole new way of enjoying themselves in Darwin.

Cheekies Party Bike manager Trudi Duncan said the concept was not unlike multi-passenger peddle-powered bikes operating in Germany and Bali.

"The bicycle is designed to look like a trolley car and will be decorated with a thatched roof to give it some tropical appeal," Ms Duncan said.

"It is human powered with electric battery assistance, catering for 15 people to enjoy refreshments while peddling past the city sights and tourist attractions from Cullen Bay, through Mitchell St and returning via the Esplanade.

"We want to be a part of the Activate Darwin plan and we think this would be a fun new attraction for Darwin.

"Evenings is a 90-minute circuit from Cullen Bay and back again, with alcohol, and other refreshments offered.

"During the morning and afternoon we will serve coffee and smoothies and snacks.

"With it starting and finishing at Cullen Bay we think it will help some of the hospitality venues in the Bay."

Originally published as Booze bike in the pipeline for Darwin