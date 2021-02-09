Menu
RECKLESS: Stephen Jacob Knight faced Chinchilla court, after mate joy ride on bonnet. Pic: Supplied
Bonnet joy ride leads to court date for Chinchilla teen

Peta McEachern
9th Feb 2021 1:01 PM
Concerned bystanders called Chinchilla police after spotting a car driving around the streets of Chinchilla with a man clinging to a bonnet.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard 19-year-old Stephen Jacob Knight was driving a car along Aerodrome on November 29, when police pulled him over at 4.50pm.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady said when officers questioned Knight he made full admission and said he knew he was partaking in risky behaviour.

On Thursday, February 4, Knight pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while a passenger was not in a part of a car designed for passengers.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Knight he’s lucky that his reckless, dangerous, and stupid decision didn’t lead to the death of his mate.

Magistrate Mossop added, that for a young man, Knight had a full page of traffic history and she hoped he reflected on his behaviour and changed for the better.

Knight was fines $240, and a conviction was recorded.

