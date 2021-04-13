Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mikkayla Jean Hausheer, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes etc for use in Gladstone Magistrates Court before Bevan Manthey on Monday.
Mikkayla Jean Hausheer, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes etc for use in Gladstone Magistrates Court before Bevan Manthey on Monday.
Crime

Bong and scales in plain sight during police search

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Apr 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who was caught with a bong and scales after police executed a search warrant on her home appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mikkayla Jean Hausheer, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes etc for use.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Hausheer's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 18, 2021, around 10.45pm, police executed a search warrant on Hausheer's home on Tudman Street, Gladstone in relation to an incident.

Police immediately observed a bong and scales in the lounge room in plain view.

After police investigated the incident, they questioned Hausheer in relation to the items located.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Hausheer said the bong was hers and she smoked cannabis with it.

She further stated the scales were also hers and she used them to weigh her cannabis when she bought it.

She was issued a notice to appear.

Hausheer was fined $100, the utensil forfeited to the Crown for destruction and a conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

- 'Get off your a--': Magistrate's blunt instruction to driver

- Thong assault means prison time for Gladstone woman

- Loud music leads to community service for Gladstone man

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt possessing drug utensils possess drug utensils possessing drug utensils
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Big, big news’: Cop-killer’s chilling warning

        Premium Content ‘Big, big news’: Cop-killer’s chilling warning

        Crime As he unveiled a cache of guns to his best mate, Ricky Maddison declared he was about to “become big, big news”. A day later, he would shoot and kill Senior Constable...

        • 13th Apr 2021 4:57 AM
        Tourism to pay dearly for botched vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Tourism to pay dearly for botched vaccine rollout

        Business Queensland’s tourism sector will have to scrap revival plans

        • 13th Apr 2021 4:33 AM
        WARREGO MP: Warns landholders to review valuation carefully

        Premium Content WARREGO MP: Warns landholders to review valuation carefully

        News Member for Warrego Ann Leahy is urging landowners to carefully review their...

        -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Premium Content -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Weather In one town it felt like it was 0 degrees after wintery blast