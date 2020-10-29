Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFL 2020: Essendon Bombers part way with head of football Dan Richardson
AFL 2020: Essendon Bombers part way with head of football Dan Richardson
AFL

Bombers sack head of football days before trade period

by Michael Warner
29th Oct 2020 9:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Essendon has axed head of football Dan Richardson after three years in the job

Richardson is the first victim in a sweeping review implemented by new president Paul Brasher.

The former TLA player agent joined Essendon after a stint as football boss at Richmond.

He was one of several Tigers figures poached by the Bombers, which also included new senior coach Ben Rutten and senior assistant Blake Caracella.

The Bombers, who have not won a final since 2004, endured another disastrous onfield season and it continued off it with three star players - Joe Daniher, Orazio Fantasia, Adam Saad - all walking out on the club.

 

MORE TO COME

 

Originally published as Bombers sack head of football days before trade period

More Stories

Show More
afl aussie rules bombers dan richardson essendon sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        Premium Content What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        News Despite fears people’s drinking would sharply increase during the lockdown, new evidence shows it actually decreased. Here’s what we were doing instead.

        Fiery Premier sinks elbow into opponent

        Premium Content Fiery Premier sinks elbow into opponent

        Politics Qld election debate: Premier pins hopes on coronavirus record

        ‘LAST RESORT’: APLNG confirms Western Downs job losses

        Premium Content ‘LAST RESORT’: APLNG confirms Western Downs job losses

        News ORIGIN Energy has confirmed there will be job losses in the Western Downs.

        Man in court for breaking his way across the NSW border

        Premium Content Man in court for breaking his way across the NSW border

        News A MAN has appeared in front of St George Magistrates Court after trying to cross...