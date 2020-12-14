Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
Breaking

Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

by Thomas Chamberlin
14th Dec 2020 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Brisbane jail has been rocked by a bomb threat, which was made to one of the prison units.

The Courier-Mail has been told the threat was made to unit S1 at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre where protection criminals live.

It's understood the threat was received via a letter in the mail.

At least one police crew is attending the jail, which is believed to be locked down.

Queensland Corrective Services has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

bomb threat brisbane womens correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics A cornerstone policy of the Palaszczuk Government to find out-of-work Queenslanders employment has scored just 76 people a job.

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Qld economy boosted by $15 billion thanks to tourism, Christmas

        Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        Premium Content Most shocking Chinchilla drug raids in 2020

        News HERE’s a list of the most shocking drug raids that occurred during 2020 - from DMT...

        How you can help our farmers this festive season

        Premium Content How you can help our farmers this festive season

        News AFTER a challenging year for the farming sector, here’s how you can support local...