Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Gruesome discovery as body found on beach

Matt Deans
by
26th Jan 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after an unidentified body was located on a Coffs Coast beach.

The body was found on the shoreline at Safety Beach, just north of the Darkum Creek inlet, on Sunday around noon, police said.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District attended and the body was retrieved with the assistance of the State Emergency Service.

The body was unable to be identified and was taken for forensic examination, police said.

The gruesome discovery comes almost a week after a massive search effort was mounted to find a 22-year-old backpacker, who disappeared after getting into trouble in the surf on Mullaway Beach last Monday night. 

There was no sign of the missing tourist after three days of aerial and on water searches.

There has also been no sign of two fishermen, who went missing at sea, in a fishing boat off the Coffs Coast earlier this month.  

Inquiries have commenced to confirm who the person is and the circumstances surrounding their death, police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
body found coffs coast editors picks forensic services sandy beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        People on the land discuss the future season

        premium_icon People on the land discuss the future season

        News Landowners across the Maranoa discuss what the recent downpours will means for their business in 2020.

        Gallery: 79 photo’s from Busy Bees graduation

        premium_icon Gallery: 79 photo’s from Busy Bees graduation

        News Loads of family photographs from Busy Bees graduation class of 2019.

        20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon 20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

        News From health professionals caught drug driving to Dad’s ‘smoking cones’ only hours...

        You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said

        News One major retailer said they hope to open up in Chinchilla in the near future.