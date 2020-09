Emergency services on scene at Jubilee Esplanade, Coolum Beach where a body was reportedly found Monday morning.

Emergency services on scene at Jubilee Esplanade, Coolum Beach where a body was reportedly found Monday morning.

Emergency services are responding after a body was reportedly found at Coolum Beach on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police were called to Jubilee Esplanade at 7.14am.

The spokesman would not confirm any further details.

A number of ambulance and police vehicle can be seen lining the street.

More information to come.