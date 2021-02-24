Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
Matty Holdsworth
,
24th Feb 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man's body has been found near a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to the Noosa River about 9.30am on Wednesday.

A large police presence is on scene in bushland adjacent to the Noosa Spit and the path leading to the area has been blocked off.

Coast private school fees versus test results revealed

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell confirmed a man's body had been found by police.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

editors picks noosa river scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        News Queensland’s bid for the 2032 Olympic Games has received a significant boost with it set to be installed as preferred candidate by the International Olympic Committee.

        REVEALED: Child sex offender’s link to daycare in Dalby

        Premium Content REVEALED: Child sex offender’s link to daycare in Dalby

        Crime A convicted sex offender has been linked to a day care centre in the Western Downs...

        Crackdown to make parents call cops on their own kids

        Premium Content Crackdown to make parents call cops on their own kids

        Crime Qld youth justice crackdown could see parents dob in their own kids

        Principals fear for mental health of students and teachers

        Premium Content Principals fear for mental health of students and teachers

        Health Principal stress over COVID-19 impacts on mental health