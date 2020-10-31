Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are scrambling for information after a body was discovered inside a “well alight” car in Sydney’s west on Saturday morning.
Police are scrambling for information after a body was discovered inside a “well alight” car in Sydney’s west on Saturday morning.
Crime

Body found in burning car in Sydney

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
31st Oct 2020 11:14 AM

A body has been discovered inside a car found burning in Sydney's west as police scramble for information on Saturday morning.

The body, which is yet to be formally identified, was located after firefighters extinguished a car engulfed in flames on Brenan Street at Smithfield.

NSW Police have called for anyone who might have captured the car on dashcam footage to come forward as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.20am following reports of a car well alight.

Officers from Fairfield police have established a crime scene and are appealing for anyone with information or footage from Brenan Street between 7.30am and 9am today to come forward.

Vision can be handed into any police station or uploaded anonymously to Crime Stoppers online.

Brenan Street is mostly residential with the exception of the large Brenan Park located near Smithfield RSL.

Local road closures were in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

Originally published as Body found in burning car in Sydney

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after being crushed by 300kg cow

        News EMERGENCY services rushed to the rural property east of Dalby to reports a woman had been crushed and stomped on by a cow. MORE DETAILS:

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Politics Map shows where you can get your election democracy sausage

        Chinchilla Botanic Parkland crowned Australia's best park

        Premium Content Chinchilla Botanic Parkland crowned Australia's best park

        Council News WESTERN Downs Regional Council's Chinchilla Botanic Parkland has been named...

        Pre-polling at ‘record numbers’ in Callide

        Premium Content Pre-polling at ‘record numbers’ in Callide

        News Candidates offer their insight on Election Eve.