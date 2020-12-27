Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found at Perth's Scarborough Beach on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found at Perth's Scarborough Beach on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter
News

Body found at popular Perth beach

by Jack Paynter
27th Dec 2020 1:26 PM

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in the water at a popular Perth beach.

The woman's body was found near the surf lifesaving club at Scarborough Beach about 5.30am on Sunday.

A section of the beach has been closed to the public as police investigate.

Police said Homicide squad detectives were involved in the matter, but it had not yet been determined if her death was suspicious.

"Homicide squad detectives are currently at the scene and are working to establish the identity of the woman," a police statement said.

Her cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A view of Perth's Scarborough Beach where a woman's body was found on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter/@GianDePoloni
A view of Perth's Scarborough Beach where a woman's body was found on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter/@GianDePoloni


Originally published as Body found at popular Perth beach

More Stories

editors picks investigation scarborough beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla’s buy local winner receives huge Christmas prize

        Premium Content Chinchilla’s buy local winner receives huge Christmas prize

        Business More than 20,000 entries into Chinchilla’s buy local competition has equated to over a half million dollars spent in their economy.

        CHRISTMAS CRACKDOWN: 80 drink drivers nabbed across QLD

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS CRACKDOWN: 80 drink drivers nabbed across QLD

        Crime The highest reading was a 49-year-old man who allegedly returned a reading of 0.230...

        Man flown to hospital after horrifying rollover

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after horrifying rollover

        News Emergency services rushed to free a man after he rolled his car down an embankment...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths