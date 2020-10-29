Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Interview with Bob Abbot
Politics

BOB’S EYE VIEW: Former mayor gives his take on campaign

Matt Collins
28th Oct 2020 12:44 PM | Updated: 29th Oct 2020 5:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queenslanders will be out in force this weekend to make their votes count in the 2020 state election.

One man who knows the ins and outs of local politics like no other is former Sunshine Coast and Noosa mayor Bob Abbot.

Election bounty: Campaign riches on offer for candidates

In the lead up to the election Sunshine Coast Daily journalist Matt Collins sat down with Bob to share his political insights, thoughts and opinions.

With 30+ years of political experience, the former mayor is very happy to be fill the role of election commentator while he very happily sits on the sidelines.

From alleged "dirty tricks" to not showing up at events, Big Bob gives his honest views on what he has noticed from the election campaigns of the Sunshine Coast and Noosa candidates.

More Stories

bob abbot interview queensland election 2020 state election 2020 sunshine coast election debate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in court for breaking his way across the NSW border

        Premium Content Man in court for breaking his way across the NSW border

        News A MAN has appeared in front of St George Magistrates Court after trying to cross the New South Wales border by damaging property.

        Chinchilla home raided, woman busted for drug-related offence

        Premium Content Chinchilla home raided, woman busted for drug-related...

        News POLICE raided a Chinchilla residence yesterday, resulting in a young woman busted...

        ANNOUNCED: Massive 110 turbine wind farm to be built near Dalby

        Premium Content ANNOUNCED: Massive 110 turbine wind farm to be built near...

        News NEW PROJECT: Set to create hundreds of jobs that will boost the economies of Dalby...

        Western Downs students’ horizon’s expanded at careers expo

        Premium Content Western Downs students’ horizon’s expanded at careers expo

        News THE next generation of Western Downs leaders are on track to greatness, thanks to...