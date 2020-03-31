BOATING BAN: The only reasons you’re allowed on the water

Queensland's recreational boaters have been told to stay out of the water, unless fishing locally for food or for essential travel.

Boaties can continue to take their boats out for essential reasons, which include fishing for food and getting to their community via boat, but should not leave their home unless it's necessary.

Following a day of confusion about the new restrictions - which saw The Department of Transport and Main Roads announce the ban on Facebook and then delete the post - Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey clarified the rules for boaties amid the evolving pandemic - while also deleting then editing a tweet he had sent earlier.

"If you own a boat and want to head out in the water in your local community to fish for food this weekend, you can," Mr Bailey said.

"If you need your boat to travel locally in your community, you can still do that.

"If you want to head out on your kayak or stand up paddleboard for exercise, you still can.

Boat ramps remain open for boaties, and commercial fishing and crabbing activities are allowed to continue as normal.

The two-person rule for public gatherings and social distancing principals must still be adhered to.

There are NO restrictions on boating for fishing or essential travel to/from work or yr home in Queensland.



All Qlders are required to follow the social distancing directives of the Chief Health Officer re coronavirus — Mark Bailey MP (@MarkBaileyMP) March 31, 2020

"This isn't a special rule to let people out on the water for non-essential reasons this weekend," Mr Bailey said.

"There's no reason for anyone to be taking the boat out unless it's for essential travel to get to work, to and from your home, to local shops for provisions or catching fish for your family.

"Even then, there should be no more than two people, or immediate family members on board, and the social distancing rules everyone is being asked to follow still apply.

The announcement comes as Queensland Health issued a "home confinement direction" advising all Queenslanders to stay home, unless shopping for essentials, seeking medical care, exercising, caring for an immediate family member, or work and study if it is not possible to do so remotely.

The Courier-Mail understands that land-based fishing and crabbing are still permitted as long as the two persons in a public gathering rule is adhered to.

