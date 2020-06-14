Boarding school inspires Miles teens music

RISING STAR: Scoring a spot in the Western Downs Regional Council’s Groovin from the Garage, Miles teen Olivia Gilmour was stoked to hear her song about boarding school was enough to place her in the finals. Supplied: Twin Towns.

SCORING a spot in the Western Downs Regional Council’s Groovin from the Garage compititon, Miles teen Olivia Gilmour was stoked to hear her song about boarding school was enough to place her in the finals.

The 14-year-old submitted the song Trapped, which she wrote about her experience as a boarding student over 470km away from home.

“I was pretty excited, I wasn’t really expecting it,” she said.

“I entered it for a bit of fun and was happy and surprised when it led to something.”

Miss Gilmour originally wrote the song for a music assignment at Saint Ursula’s College in Yeppoon, as she was inspired by the heartache of homesickness she encountered.

“We had to make a song based around the theme of where I’m from,” she said.

“(So, I) just reflected how I’ve seen some girls feel homesick.”

The up and coming artist has been passionate about music since she was very young and picked up the guitar for the first time in Year 6.

“I sing a lot in my spare time, so I just come up with little rhythms in my head,” she said.

“I just write about inspiration that I see around me.”

Miss Gilmour always dreamt of being a successful star and said starting off on social media is the best place to start.

“I’ll probably start off doing covers because I wouldn’t want to use up the songs that I’ve made for them not get big,” she said.

“I want to gain a following first before I start releasing my own music.”

The rising star said over the years she has been inspired by artists like Pink, Keith Urban and Conan Gray.

“I think it’s always good to have a few songs up your sleeve that you can call your own because it adds character to your person.”

Despite sometimes feeling the weight of homesickness, Miss Gilmour said she enjoys boarding school, and it’s good to focus on the positives.

“(plus) it’s a lot warmer in the winter,” she mused.

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.