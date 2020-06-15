Boarders need certainty: Warrego MP

THREE weeks after school students returned to campuses across the state, boarding students remain in the dark as to when they can return to dormitories.

Warrego MP and former boarding school student Ann Leahy said families across her electorate needed certainty on a return date.

“Many boarding school students are unable to return to school, three weeks after schools supposedly resumed in-classroom learning for all years,” she said.

“Families from across the state want certainty their children can return as boarders at the commencement of term three.

“I have written to the Minister for Education requesting the expedited return to school for boarding students.”

Ms Leahy said some parents were at great expense as they attempt to keep their children in schools, with some families relocating or splitting temporarily.

“Some parents are at great expense, splitting their families to keep their children in schools as day students and have temporarily relocated, placing additional and unnecessary stress on families,” she said.

“Parents don’t know if their children can return to school in term three, making it impossible to plan ahead.”

Ms Leahy said she thought it was absurd protests had been allowed to go ahead in Brisbane, but that the state government wasn’t giving boarding school students access to ‘essential in-classroom education’.

“There are five active cases of coronavirus in Queensland, and most boarding students are returning to school from virus-free areas, making any transmission threat negligible,” she said.