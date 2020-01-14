Bluebottle invasion: Thousands stung in one week

Thousands of people have been stung and treated for bluebottle jellyfish stings over the past three weeks. Photo: File

MORE people have been stung by bluebottle jellyfish in the last week than in the first three weeks of the peak school holiday period.

Surf lifesavers have treated 3535 people for suspected bluebottle stings at Sunshine Coast beaches from January 7 to today.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said the most problematic area was Mooloolaba, with 610 stings.

SLSQ has recorded 253,000 people on Coast beaches in the past week, slightly down on the 270,000 beach goers in the same period last year.

From the start of the peak school holiday period on December 14, to January 3, SLSQ reported 3250 people were treated for suspected bluebottle stings.

During that time, SLSQ recorded 1.6 million people on Sunshine Coast beaches.

Beachgoers are being reminded to swim between the flags and seek treatment if they believe they have been stung.

Sunshine Coast bluebottle stings year on year: