‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

by Chris McMahon
26th Dec 2019 10:37 AM
EMERGENCY services have rushed to an industrial fire in Burleigh Heads this morning.

The fire at the building, believed to be a surfboard making factory, on Rudman Parade started about 9.10am and has sent smoke spewing into the area.

Fire coming through the roof. Picture: Christine Deck.
There are reports of flames going through the roof of the factory.

A number of emergency services are on scene, with more on the way.

Christine Deck witnessed the fire and said there was "blue and yellow smoke" coming from the roof of the destroyed building.

Smoke can be seen from some distance away. Picture: Kevin Perrow.
"People started wearing masks … we were locked up in the car … we didn't smell it until later. It was very strong," she told the Bulletin.

Police have evacuated the area and closed off the roads.

It's understood scientific officers will also be attending to check air quality around the blaze.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

More information to come.

