Five people were hospitalised after the crash. Picture: @lilynothling
News

Blood-splattered car found after cyclists hit

by Phoebe Loomes
19th Feb 2020 10:12 AM

A group of five cyclists have been rushed to hospital after a car ploughed into them on a busy road in Townsville.

All of the cyclists have been hospitalised following the incident, with two in a serious condition and three stable. The driver of the car remains at large and police suspect the vehicle may be stolen.

The group had been riding on Dalrymple Road in Mount Louisa before 6am today when a car collided with them.

Five cyclists were injured in the crash, and shocking images showed their crumpled bicycles left on the roadside.

Queensland Police remain on the scene and are assessing the situation. Police have not yet located the vehicle or driver involved in the crash and are assessing whether the vehicle was stolen, a spokesman for Queensland Police told news.com.au.

 

Five people were hospitalised after the crash. Picture: @lilynothling
Five cyclists were taken to hospital following the crash. Picture: @lilgreer9
The cyclists were treated at the scene by the Queensland Ambulance Service, who said the vehicle collided with the riding group just after 5.40am today.

The victims include a female in her 50s who suffered a leg injury, who is in a serious condition; a female in her 40s with leg and pelvic injuries in a serious condition; a male in his 50s with a back injury in a stable condition; a male in his 30s, also with a back injury in a stable condition and; a female in her 50s with minor injuries, a spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Service told news.com.au.

 

Police this morning were inspecting a blood-splattered, smashed vehicle that was reportedly dumped outside an auto wreckers not far from the scene of the crash.

Police inspect a smashed vehicle in Townsville. Picture: @ShaylaBulloch
The Toyota Rav 4 had extensive visible damage including a smashed windscreen, crumpled bonnet, broken headlight and broken side mirror.

The car was found nearby a wreckers business on Bayswater Road, about 3.5km from where the car mowed down the cyclists, according to The Townsville Bulletin.

Queensland Police confirmed a Rav 4 is being investigated this morning.

Dalrymple Road remains closed in both directions in Mount Louisa.

More to come

