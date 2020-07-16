Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
News

Chocolate-loving thief makes off with Cadbury Caramilk bars

Crystal Jones
16th Jul 2020 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.

At 8.23am Wednesday a man was witnessed allegedly taking three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate from a shop on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2001462455.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Environmental group slams CSIRO over a fracking report

        premium_icon Environmental group slams CSIRO over a fracking report

        Environment A PROMINENT environmental group in the Surat Basin has slammed the CSIRO, claiming they released a “potentially misleading report”.

        Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        premium_icon Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        Crime The 25-year-old woman said she knows she’s pregnant with a girl if she argues with...

        Western Downs students to try virtual science challenge

        premium_icon Western Downs students to try virtual science challenge

        News YOUNG studentsare invited to participate in a two day science challenge.

        Car T-boned in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Car T-boned in Chinchilla

        News BREAKING: Two vehicles have been involved in an accident in Chinchilla causing...