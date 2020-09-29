Block ‘copycat’ scandal explodes online

Block contestants Luke and Jasmin received a perfect score from the judges for their kid's bedroom in Sunday night's episode - but their win is now mired in scandal amid allegations they copied their design.

In a sensational turn of events, two of the show's judges have now publicly criticised the room they scored a perfect 10 for, after many viewers pointed out the design shares some striking similarities with a high-profile Byron Bay Airbnb. That property's design company also called out the "imitation" on social media.

Luke and Jasmin on The Block.

Viewers watched on Sunday as Luke and Jasmin won the week and picked up $10,000 for their fun, jungle-inspired children's bunk bedroom.

During judging, Shaynna Blaze remarked that the room felt similar to a bedroom former Block contestants Kyal and Kara had recently designed and posted online - viewers were shown the two rooms side-by-side and saw they shared a passing similarity:

Luke and Jasmin’s at left, Kyal and Kara’s at right.



However, viewers noted that Jasmin had earlier been shown on camera using a picture of another room as a reference for their efforts. The room in question is in the 'Barefoot Bay Villa' in Byron Bay, created by The Designory and featured on their company website, on Airbnb and even in a recent magazine shoot. The similarities between the two rooms are much more noticeable:

Luke and Jasmin’s winning bedroom.

The bedroom they’re accused of copying.

It seems those at Designory agree, sharing footage of their own design alongside a caption telling viewers to tune into The Block to see "the greatest form of public flattery that ever lived":

Ouch.

And Block judge Darren Palmer addressed the outrage on his own social media, offering an explanation and saying he wished he knew "what the viewer knows" while judging:

Judge Darren Palmer made this statement on Instagram.

Viewers fumed about the couple's win as photos of their "inspiration" circulated on social media, accusing them of delivering a "dead set rip-off":

#TheBlock my inspiration is just basically copying this entire picture of a kids rooms on my phone 🙄 — A. Beaverhausen (@kezzra) September 27, 2020

Really original ideas coming from jas in house 4. This is an airbnb in byron. #TheBlock pic.twitter.com/C7w51bExKE — Jane💕 (@jane_ella97) September 27, 2020

Luke and Jasmine just love that house in Byron, maybe they should credit The Designerys work as their inspo. Bathrooms look familiar too https://t.co/eLb7sEa7oI 🙄#TheBlock — Narelle (@Rellielicious) September 28, 2020

Quick little tweet about how Jasmine and Luke are just recreating this whole house #TheBlock #cheaters https://t.co/R6D2z2NsSg — extinctionrebel (@hnnhplmr) September 28, 2020

Surely completely copying a room from Pinterest would be more of a 'cheating scandal' than that old dude going in with a tape measure during lock down? This show is baffling to me #TheBlock — Dash Jayasuriya (@gameonmoll) September 27, 2020

yes I’m tweeting about #TheBlock don’t @ me 😩 but yeah the copying from L+J just from one (1) house is uhh

(third photo may be a reach but they are utilising same curve + wood panelling design for their kitchen)



good to know they’ll soon be called out https://t.co/vv0jc6aBGf pic.twitter.com/EuEzXMXGGi — Facetious Pheasphant (@Pheasphant) September 28, 2020

In tonight's episode, judge Shaynna Blaze confronts the pair about the similarity between the two rooms in a tense showdown. Speaking to TV Week ahead of the episode, Blaze reveals that she'd found the couple's "inspiration" herself after judging.

"There are one or two teeny-tiny tweaks, but it's literally a carbon copy," she told the outlet.

"When you present it in a competition and say, 'I put this together,' it's like, 'Well, no you haven't! You just copied somebody else's hard work and claimed it as your own.'"

The Block continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine

Originally published as Block 'copycat' scandal explodes online