Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Queensland Fire Truck Image.
Generic Queensland Fire Truck Image.
News

BLAZE: Investigators on scene after fire tears through home

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Dec 2020 8:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIRE investigators are on scene at a Mount Beppo home after it caught fire on Tuesday night after midnight.

Two Queensland Fire and Rescue crews and rural fire crews were called to the house at 12.30am.

They arrived to find the blaze had fully-involved the house on Mt Beppo Rd.

LOCAL NEWS: Patient hospitalised after crashing into parked car

Crews worked to battle the fire, managing to extinguish it by 2.45am.

Paramedics were called to the scene but a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed no patients were assessed.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said nobody was inside the home at the time.

LOCAL NEWS: 'Very rare' business development up for grabs in Ipswich

"All occupants were out so there was nobody involved in that," she said.

She said investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

"It's not to say it was necessarily malicious or anything like that, the investigators just want to find out what the cause is," she said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

house fire mt beppo
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Premium Content POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Business Despite a challenging year, several Dalby businesses were able to rally in the face of adversity and record positive growth.

        Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Premium Content Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Crime A drunk Dalby mum’s drunken drive for takeaway food resulted in her being arrested...

        CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        Premium Content CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        News Fire crews and paramedics rushed to reports a home east of Chinchilla had erupted...

        Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

        Premium Content Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

        Crime A decision to drive to the shops after 20 stubbies has cost a young Jandowae man...