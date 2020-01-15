Blake Lively unrecognisable in latest selfie

BLAKE Lively is doing her best method actor impersonation because she just shared another transformation from her latest film, The Rhythm Section, and this time, it's a stark departure from her regular appearance.

Best known for her luscious locks, the Savages star shared the picture to Instagram and immediately drew a number of reactions from her followers, many of whom wondered if she had chopped off all her hair.

Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"Facetune broke," Lively, 32, captioned the image, which shows her holding up a dishevelled headshot of herself while sporting the aforementioned bowl cut hairstyle.

Lively's new hairdo isn't permanent, however as the actress is currently fully entrenched in her starring role in The Rhythm Section, which features a number of hairstyle changes for the Gossip Girl alum.

Lively ended 2019 on a high note after she and her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, 42, who have been married since 2012, "secretly welcomed" their third child in August - though the birth wasn't reported until October.

The cheeky pair, who are known to prank one another by sharing unflattering photos of each other online, shared their first picture of their child, presumably revealing the gender, as well.

Blake Lively attends the Met Gala in New York in 2018. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Looking at each other lovingly, the couple beamed as they enjoyed a day among the Canadian wilderness as Reynolds carried their little one in a baby carrier.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Discussing his climate change and native Canada, he wrote: "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY."

"I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years," he added.

