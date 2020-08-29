Menu
Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died after a four-year fight with colon cancer.
Black Panther actor dies

by Stephanie Bedo
29th Aug 2020 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after four-year fight with colon cancer.

His family confirmed the news on Instagram.

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

Chadwick most famously brought the first black Marvel superhero to life in Black Panther along with a string of Avengers movies.

Recently he sparked concern among fans, appearing very thin in videos on social media.

