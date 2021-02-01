Menu
Harry and Meghan's big post-royals mistake
Celebrity

Bitter reaction to Meghan name change

by Ben Griffiths, The Sun
1st Feb 2021 4:56 AM

Harry and Meghan secretly erased her first names from son Archie's birth papers.

"Rachel Meghan" was taken out to leave just "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex".

The unprecedented move could be seen as a snub to the Cambridges who have included Kate's names on her children's certificates.

It may also be viewed as Harry aligning his wife with mum Di, who always used "Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales".

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and his birth was registered on May 17.

The typed section in this extract from Archie's birth certificate confirms that Meghan has taken the unprecedented action of removing her first names
The change was made on June 5 amid rumours of a growing rift between Harry, brother William and their partners.

Days later, the Sussexes walked away from the Fab Four's joint charity.

Within months they quit royal life.

The Queen's ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: "Maybe this was an early part of their plan."

Lady Colin Campbell, who spotted the amendment, said: "It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking."

 

Expert Ingrid Seward said: "For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable.

"Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges."

Harry and Meghan were approached for comment.

This article originally appeared The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Bitter reaction to Meghan name change

