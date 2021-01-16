Menu
BIRTHDAY BASH: MP knocked out in nightclub brawl

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
16th Jan 2021 3:51 PM
A TOWNSVILLE MP was rushed to hospital after being knocked out in a fight at the Mad Cow Tavern while celebrating his birthday.

Labor's Mundingburra MP, Les Walker was rushed to Townsville University Hospital early this morning after a brawl at the Flinders St nightclub.

Queensland Police confirmed it was investigating the assault, allegedly involving two other patrons, which occurred about 1am on Saturday morning.

The fight happened at the Mad Cow Tavern. Photo: Bryan Lynch
Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch were looking into the incident.

Police and Queensland Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, and Mr Walker was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood Mr Walker turned 56 years old on Friday.

Mundingburra MP Les Walker was knocked out in a fight at the Mad Cow on Saturday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Mr Walker declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Townsville Bulletin on Saturday.

Originally published as BIRTHDAY BASH: MP knocked out in nightclub brawl

editors picks fight les walker mundingburra mp politics townsville

