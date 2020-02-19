Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Residents are being urged to deliver sick and injured birds to their local veterinary clinic while wildlife groups try to work out what’s causing the epidemic.
Residents are being urged to deliver sick and injured birds to their local veterinary clinic while wildlife groups try to work out what’s causing the epidemic.
News

Bird epidemic remains a mystery

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUMOURS and theories have been circulating on social media an in attempt to explain the high volume of sick and dying rainbow lorikeets around Australia.

Clarence Valley WIRES carer Robyn Gray said she and many other volunteers had been overwhelmed by the sheer number of birds coming into care.

"My first bird came in around the beginning of the year and it hasn't stopped," she said.

"One volunteer picked up 18 lorikeets from the vet yesterday."

Ms Gray said the problem had become so serious that Taronga Zoo, the University of Sydney and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital had jumped on board to investigate.

It's understood over 300 birds have arrived to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital in the past week.

"It's going to be a while before we can get answers," she said.

"But in the meantime, we're asking the general public that if they come across a sick or injured bird, to drop them off at any of the vet clinics and they will contact us."

clarence wildlife wires
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New council candidate calls for debates ahead of election

        premium_icon New council candidate calls for debates ahead of election

        News THE Dalby business leader has called on other candidates to discuss major local issues in an open forum ahead of next month’s elections.

        Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

        premium_icon Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

        News The Chinchilla home has been targeted overnight, thieves stealing two cars.

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        News While the river is now at nearly full capacity, Battle on the Balonne still needs...

        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education See where you school ranked in our special interactive