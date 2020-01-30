Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DRINK DRIVING
DRINK DRIVING
News

‘Binge drinking’ session at wedding ends in car crash

Aisling Brennan
29th Jan 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who crashed his car while drink driving more than twice the legal limit has had his license suspended.

James Stuart Priestly appeared before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday charged over driving with a high range PCA after he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.199.

Police had charged Priestly after he had crashed his car into a fence following a "binge drinking" episode at a wedding which left him "emotionally disturbed" on October 13 last year.

The court heard Priestly was seeking counselling for his alcohol abuse, which had been brought on following a relationship breakdown and working in a high-pressured job as an IT specialist.

Magistrate Michael Dakin told the court Priestley's many personal references had spoken highly of the man, and many had "expressed surprise" at his offence.

Mr Dakin said while nobody was injured in the crash, and there was minimal property damage other than his car which was written off, his blood alcohol reading was "very concerning".

Priestly was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and has had his license suspended for nine months.

binge drinking drink driving lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling farmers

        premium_icon Drought Angels teams up with Nissan to help struggling...

        News The Drought Angels have received a vital lifeline for farmers struggle with the upkeep of a working car thanks to Armstrong Nissan in Toowoomba.

        • 30th Jan 2020 5:30 AM
        Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        premium_icon Mum and son horrified as tiny kittens tossed from moving car

        News Traumatic school run for mother and her son as kittens tossed away.

        One of Australia's largest batteries comes to southwest

        premium_icon One of Australia's largest batteries comes to southwest

        News Wandoan battery will power 57,000 homes when it goes live.

        Primary school child hospitalised after crash

        premium_icon Primary school child hospitalised after crash

        News The child was transported to Roma Hospital after the crash.