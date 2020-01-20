Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former AFL star Billy Brownless says he’s ready to start dating again after separating four years ago, revealing the one thing that’s been holding him back.
Former AFL star Billy Brownless says he’s ready to start dating again after separating four years ago, revealing the one thing that’s been holding him back.
Lifestyle

Billy’s ready for love again

by Jackie Epstein
20th Jan 2020 5:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Billy Brownless says he is ready to start dating again.

The former Geelong star and father of four admits that he's been too "picky" in the past.

He separated from wife Nicky four years ago.

"I think it's my fault, I got too picky,'' he says on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!.

"I would (date). Hook up, don't know if I'd get marry, you never know, do you.

"Come on Bill, you've got to just have a good look around."

Billy and Nicky’s son Oscar plays for Geelong. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL
Billy and Nicky’s son Oscar plays for Geelong. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL

Brownless makes the admission during an honest chat with Rhonda Burchmore.

She said: "It would be nice to have company."

And Brownless replies: "It would be."

Brownless has already made some revelations during his time in the jungle, admitting his break-up was a "kick in the guts" and he was "homeless".

After their chat Burchmore says: "I think he'd be available if the right person came along."

afl billy brownless dating i'm a celebrity love

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New images released in search for missing man

        premium_icon New images released in search for missing man

        News The search for Clive Rolph continues, after police found his car abandoned outside of Charleville.

        Dalby arson-accused face court

        premium_icon Dalby arson-accused face court

        News The two men fronted court this morning for allegedly burning down an abandoned...

        GALLERY: Dalby plays host to Western Downs bowlers

        premium_icon GALLERY: Dalby plays host to Western Downs bowlers

        Bowls Bowls clubs from around the Western Downs vied for top honours at Dalby Bowls...

        Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

        premium_icon Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

        Crime Abandoned building goes up in smoke as pair charged with arson.