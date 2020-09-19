Billions allocated for Maranoa coal-fired power stations

MARANOA MP David Littleproud has welcomed the Australian Government’s $1.9 billion investment into future energy technologies for its potential to extend the lifespan of the four coal-fired power stations in Maranoa and support local jobs in the energy sector.

Mr Littleproud said the investment package, announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, is set to create jobs and strengthen the economy by bringing new technologies into play to not only cut emissions but deliver the reliable energy Australia needs while driving down prices for homes and businesses.

“The Australian Government is committed to backing new and emerging technologies by funding a wider range of energy sources, which could also extend the life of coal-fired power plants.

“This is great news Maranoa’s energy sector.

“We are supporting our coal-fired power stations by investing in technologies that will reduce emissions and secure their future viability - This means more jobs for Maranoa and keeping lights on at an affordable price for Australian families and businesses.

“It’s also great news for the South Burnett, Millmerran and Chinchilla communities that support our four coal-fired power stations in Maranoa - this gives hope of future job security.”

Mr Littleproud said the package will invest in a range of low-emissions and new technology advancements, including carbon capture projects that will help cut emissions and support the continued operation of coal-fired power stations with a $50 million investment in the Carbon Capture Use and Storage Development Fund.

“Millmerran Power Station is already leading the way in carbon capture and storage technology as the site of a commercial scale carbon capture hub which will capture over 100,000 tonnes of CO2 a year,” he said.

“This investment by the Federal Government will support Millmerran to expand on their good work to date, while also giving other coal-fired power stations in Maranoa the resources they need to experiment with new technologies that will keep people in jobs, while also reducing emissions.

“This just goes to show you can invest in coal technology and still reduce emissions, and Maranoa is leading the way.”