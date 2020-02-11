Bill Murray madness wins the internet

When God made Bill Murray, he may have stuffed him with too much awesome.

The 69-year-old comedy legend is at an age when he can pretty much do whatever he wants.

Watch LIVE coverage of the USPGA & European PGA Tours and over 50 other sports on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

He randomly turns up to weddings, pops up where you'd least expect him and is just generally delightful, even covering people's eyes and when they realise it's him, he says "No one will ever believe you".

This is a man who loves living life.

Fresh off his Super Bowl ad that many believe won the day. He reprised one of his most famous roles of TV weatherman Phil Connors from Groundhog Day for Jeep.

Except this time, he steals the groundhog and a Jeep and sets off.

On YouTube, it's done more than 50 million views.

Today isn’t just Game Day. It’s Groundhog Day. Watch Bill Murray in the Jeep “Groundhog Day” commercial featuring the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. #JeepGroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/R3xn6PC7Ro — Jeep (@Jeep) February 2, 2020

The New York Times no less named him the "real winner" of the Super Bowl.

He's no stranger to going viral and this time he's done it on the golf course.

Not quite reprising his role from Caddyshack but in the same realm, Murray was playing in the Pro-Am at Pebble Beach when he missed a putt badly.

Not to just lament the miss, Murray no looks a backhand into the hole. He then flipped his club into his bag, a mic drop if every we've seen one.

The video was published by Barstool Sports and now has over 500,000 views.

Bill Murray is forever a national treasure @LightsCameraPod (IG/dominic_ariondo1) pic.twitter.com/z3Lc6h3Gpq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 9, 2020

Arguably the best thing about the video is that he can't help but break into a smile at the end, breaking the facade as even he couldn't believe it.

LOL, one in a million, just like Bill Murray https://t.co/n26vz6MxYs — Darby Bybee (@4029Darby) February 10, 2020

The world picked it up with it quickly doing the rounds.

The HuffPost even called it "Oscar-worthy".

But Bill Murray is a cyclone of originality and not just a national treasure, but a treasure for the entire world that keeps on giving.

Bill Murray for an Oscar.

Yes. pic.twitter.com/Bu5r7olzke — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 10, 2020

Heck, Bill Murray for President. pic.twitter.com/Bu5r7olzke — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 10, 2020

God only made one Bill Murray. One of his finest creations. https://t.co/KHIVvfd60V — Carl Steward (@stewardsfolly) February 9, 2020

I love Bill Murray so much. https://t.co/yxigUpdYXd — Pam Chvotkin, Storyteller (@reddusfoximus) February 9, 2020