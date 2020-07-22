Menu
Mongrel Mob paraphernalia seized during a raid at Sunnybank Hills (Photo: Queensland Police).
Crime

Bikie-busting cops smash Mongrel Mob fashion stash

by PATRICK BILLINGS
22nd Jul 2020 1:56 PM
Bikie busting cops have allegedly seized weapons and drugs from a south Brisbane property.

Detectives from Organised Crime Gangs Group's Taskforce Maxima raided the Sunnybank Hills residence yesterday.

A taser, flick knife, steroids, cannabis and a large amount of paraphernalia associated with the Mongrel Mob were allegedly found at the Park Avenue home. Two gel blaster hand guns were also located.

T he Mongrel Mob were recently declared as an identified organisation by the Queensland Government.

Mongrel Mob paraphernalia seized during a raid at a Sunnybank Hills home.
A 25-year-old Sunnybank Hills man was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon and possessing dangerous drugs.

A 26-year-old Sunnybank Hills man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of property suspected of being used in the commission of a crime and obstructing police. A 29-year-old man from Sunnybank Hills was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

A 20-year-old woman from Woodridge was also charged with obstructing police.

They are expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court over the coming months.

