Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Bikie-busting cops investigate horror gym attack

by ANDREW POTTS
7th Feb 2020 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GOLD Coast man has been bashed in the head repeatedly with a 5kg weight in a violent attack inside a popular gym.

Detectives from the bikie-busting Taskforce Maxima have teamed up to investigate the "vicious" attack, which occurred at an Upper Coomera gym on Monday.

Police say the attack on the 20-year-old man was unprovoked.

The man was in the open area of the gym using his mobile phone when two men approached him.

 

 

Image from CCTV video released by police of an assault at an Upper Coomera gym. Picture: Queensland Police.
Image from CCTV video released by police of an assault at an Upper Coomera gym. Picture: Queensland Police.

CCTV footage released by police show one of the men repeatedly hit the young man in the head with a 5kg weight.

The attack continued after the man fell to the ground before staff and other patrons intervened.

The two attackers left the gym.

The victim later attended the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment which required surgery. His injuries are not life-threatening.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444

More Stories

Show More
bikie gang bikies crime editors picks taskforce maxima

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby businessman’s crime costs family $250K

        premium_icon Dalby businessman’s crime costs family $250K

        News A WESTERN Downs family has been left $250,000 out of pocket.

        Five events to check out around Chinchilla this Weekend

        Five events to check out around Chinchilla this Weekend

        News From fashion on the field at the Miles races to yoga story time with the littlies ...

        Mum ‘beating herself up’ over drug addiction

        premium_icon Mum ‘beating herself up’ over drug addiction

        News Mum-of-three’s life spiralled out of control over drug use.

        Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        premium_icon Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        News A revolving door of doctors have left a Western Downs couple at their wits end with...