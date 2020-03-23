Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
23rd Mar 2020 9:22 AM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded its highest increase of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with 60 new cases confirmed overnight.

Chief Health Officer of Queensland, Dr Jeanette Young, confirmed the increase to the state's total number of cases to 319.

It comes as Queensland hospitals have begun rescheduling elective surgeries.

coronaviruspromo

The State Government is considering closing Queensland's borders.

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety. For full access to our premium journalism, subscribe here

 

 

 

ELITE GIRLS' SCHOOL CLOSED AFTER PARENTS TEST POSITIVE

ST Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane will be closed today after three parents tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The school will be closed to students however teachers will be on site finalising their online learning plans today.

The school will confirm later today whether it will open or remain closed tomorrow.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed schools across the state would remain open.

Originally published as Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslander in Moroccan lockdown issues COVID-19 plea

        premium_icon Queenslander in Moroccan lockdown issues COVID-19 plea

        News The Moroccan army have been deployed to monitor the nationwide lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, with one southwest Queensland expat warning Australia to...

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        Health Australian life is set to change dramatically from today

        Passengers unharmed after plane's 'wheels up' landing

        premium_icon Passengers unharmed after plane's 'wheels up' landing

        News Five people have walked away from an incident at a regional airport

        New measures at Caltex Chinchilla to slow coronavirus

        premium_icon New measures at Caltex Chinchilla to slow coronavirus

        News How you can help stop the spread of coronavirus when fuelling up.