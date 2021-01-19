'Biggest hit in BBL history' stuns cricket

Ben McDermott has teased BBL fans across the country, falling just short of the first century of the season as he took the Hobart Hurricanes to a six wicket victory over the Sydney Thunder with 12 balls remaining.

McDermott creamed 96 before he was dismissed off his 56th ball, plundering five sixes in some of the biggest hitting the BBL has seen.

The ONLY place to watch every match of the 2020/21 KFC BBL Season Live & Ad-Break Free During Play is on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

In fact, the commentators and fan believed it included the biggest hit the BBL has ever seen.

It was the last ball of the seventh over facing Nathan McAndrew when McDermott deposited the ball out of the ground on the full.

It was so big the six distance tracker couldn't even pick it up as it sailed out of Manuka Oval without hitting the roof, with the commentators speculating that it must have gone 120-130m.

"Oh wow," Brett Lee exclaimed. "That's in the hotel - that's out of here."

"That's in Lake Burley-Griffin," Mark Waugh said.

"That's as well as you'll ever see a cricket ball hit," Brad Haddin added. "Ben McDermott has got every bit of that. It's gone out of the whole Manuka Oval."

The ball was 146km/h on the speedo and Lee said it was "300 off the bat".

"That's the biggest hit ever, maybe, in BBL history," Mark Waugh suggested.

Waugh said it may even have had Lee covered when he landed a ball on the roof at the Gabba.

That was BIG!

McDermott was understated after the game.

"I got it pretty nicely," McDermott said. "We started pretty slowly so it was a bit of a swing and hope and it just came right out of the middle. But it got me going, so it was great to hit the middle of the bat."

Waugh was still stunned after the game.

"He looked like he was on a golf driving range the way he was hitting the ball," he said. "I've never seen such power hitting. That was just brute force. Just lovely contact with the ball. Whenever it was in his arc he put it way over the fence. You don't hit it any better than that."

Social media went nuts for the hit.

Ben McDermott connected with that — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 18, 2021

McDermott has scores of 89 not out, 91 and now 96 this BBL and was furious for getting himself out as he guided it to a short third man.

But it was some ridiculous hitting from McDermott with the win lifting the Hurricanes to second on the BBL ladder.

Sometime you just have to respect game.

The Thunder were sent into bat but started well until the eighth over when Alex Hales, Oliver Davis and Usman Khawaja were all dismissed in one Scott Boland over.

It put a skid on the Thunder innings until Sam Billings cut loose with 50 off 34 balls as the Thunder reached 5/177.

The commentators believed it would be enough but McDermott's incredible hitting, which was ably supported by the World's No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan who added a 28 ball 42.

The Hurricanes did it in a canter at the end of the day, winning with a full two overs left and moving from seventh to equal second on the ladder, locking it up with the Stars, Thunder after taking all four points.

Currently the Thunder stay in second, ahead of the Stars in third and the Hurricanes in fourth but all three are on 23 points.

Originally published as 'Biggest hit in BBL history' stuns cricket

I did tweet it several months ago as well. Have a great Monday. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) January 18, 2021

Ben McDermott connected with that — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 18, 2021