Big W mums’ turn ‘feral’ over racy photo

It seems that hell hath no fury like a mums Facebook group, especially when there's bargain swimwear involved.

A furious row has erupted inside one of Australia's most prolific Facebook communities, Big W Families Australia - and it has nothing to do with the discount department store chain.

The dispute, which began after a woman posted pictures of herself in Big W swimmers, has led to members leaving in droves and hurling insults at each other while complaining the 60,000-plus group has turned "feral".

Yesterday the group's admin, who has asked news.com.au to call her by her Facebook name Kristy VL, shared photos of herself in a black and white checked swimsuit, writing: "This swimsuit was only $25 from Penrith Big W. Add a black skirt with heels and I feel like a million dollars."

The group’s admin Kristy posted these photos of herself in Big W swimmers. Picture: Supplied/Kristy VL

While there was no dispute the $25 togs were a bargain, members took issue with Kristy's pose in the pictures - which show the Sydney woman up against a wall with her legs on display.

Some members deemed the photos too raunchy and against the "family values" of Big W, while others accused the admin of "attention-seeking" behaviour.

Meanwhile, many others leapt to defend Kristy, pointing out she looked "amazing" and they loved her idea of pairing it with a skirt.

"Pose up girl you look good," one person wrote. "Nothing wrong with an amazing outfit that makes you feel confident and good about yourself."

"Some of these comments are belittling and unnecessary," another commenter added. "I'm sure you see stuff on your news feed from time to time that you don't like, that's life we don't always see stuff we like or agree with."

But other members defended the pictures and said she looked amazing. Picture: Supplied/Kristy VL

"The way women treat other women is disgusting and prime example of why I hate most females! Bunch of ferals," one frustrated member also wrote.

In response, Kristy decided to make one of the photos of herself in the swimmers the group's background photo, which triggered a wave of members to claim they were now leaving the group.

"What a bunch of whingers, I'm out," one women wrote before exiting, while another added: "Our country is burning. We'd have members affected by them. People still dragging it out over that pic. Priorities people!"

Meanwhile, others seemed to be enjoying the drama, with one person writing: "I've been here a whole 5 mins and it's now my favourite group. Thank you admin."

Kristy told news.com.au she had no idea her swimwear post would cause so much drama among the group, but she had no plans to close it.

She has since renamed it Big W Clientele Australia and thanked the members who defended her for posting the pictures.

The controversy sparked a mass exodus from the popular Facebook group. Picture: Facebook.

"I will keep running the page and I will stay focused on the bigger picture," she said. "I intend on modelling anything I buy from Big W.

"I have given Big W free advertising for over 3 years. I don't think they will mind me giving them more using my own photos to promote something I feel sexy in and it didn't send me broke."

The Sydney mum plans to pursue a career in modelling and said she kept her Facebook profile public to showcase her amateur modelling photos.

Kristy also hoped her showing confidence would encourage other young girls to feel more comfortable in their skin.

"I'm trying to clear a path for other girls like myself. I have always received hate from other women. Just for being myself the nicer I look, the more hate I would receive," Kristy said. "I will take all this hate if I think it will open the door for other girls to be confident and love them self (sic) without feeling bad about it."