Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSTED: Victor Malcolm Coulahan faced Chinchilla court for drink driving. Pic: Supplied
BUSTED: Victor Malcolm Coulahan faced Chinchilla court for drink driving. Pic: Supplied
News

Big night lands Tara driver in court

Peta McEachern
20th Oct 2020 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a man was driving home to Mitchell from Taroom after a big night out, when he was pulled up by police for drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court Victor Malcolm Coulahan was intercepted by police on Tara Rd, in Chinchilla, on September 6.

Sergeant Brady said Coulahan’s RBT returned a reading of 0.8.

On Thursday, October 15, Coulahan pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving over the general alcohol limit.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop warned Coulahan if he has a big night before, he can’t drive the next day.

Coulahan was fines $350 and disqualified from driving for two months.

A conviction was recorded.

chinchilla magestrates court chinchilla tara road drink driver victor malcolm coulahan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Premium Content Voters quick out of blocks with record early turnout

        Politics More than 100,000 Queenslanders have already cast their vote, in an unprecedented turn out on day one of early voting.

        Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Premium Content Millions in COVID fines, penalties unpaid

        Crime Nine out of 10 people issued with COVID penalty have not paid

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics Where candidates of Qld election stand on issue of euthanasia

        Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used needles

        Premium Content Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used...

        News A GAS worker who drove drunk with a protein bucket filled with vials, and used...