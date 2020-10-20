Big night lands Tara driver in court
The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a man was driving home to Mitchell from Taroom after a big night out, when he was pulled up by police for drink-driving.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court Victor Malcolm Coulahan was intercepted by police on Tara Rd, in Chinchilla, on September 6.
Sergeant Brady said Coulahan’s RBT returned a reading of 0.8.
On Thursday, October 15, Coulahan pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving over the general alcohol limit.
Magistrate Tracy Mossop warned Coulahan if he has a big night before, he can’t drive the next day.
Coulahan was fines $350 and disqualified from driving for two months.
A conviction was recorded.