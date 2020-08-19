Big night ends in court date for Dulacca driver

BIG NIGHT: Man pulled over in Dulacca had eight beers and four shots of whisky the night before. Pic: Supplied

BIG NIGHT: Man pulled over in Dulacca had eight beers and four shots of whisky the night before. Pic: Supplied

A MAN making his way home to Brisbane after a big night out was pulled over by police at Dulacca and returned a positive roadside breath test.

Jasper Anthony Yeuell faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 6, for driving while over the general alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court Yeuell was pulled over by Dulacca police at a static roadside testing site at 9.45am, on July 5.

“It indicated that he was over the limit… at 0.060,” snr const Jodie Tahana said.

“He had eight mid strength XXXX beers and Great Northerns prior to driving home, three or four shots of Jameson.

“He was driving back to Brisbane the next day.”

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Yeuell had learnt a valuable lesson.

“If you’ve had a big night the night before you need to be very mindful of when you drive the next day, you had told police you consumed a significant amount of alcohol the night before and clearly it was still in your system the next day,” Ms Mossop said.

Yeuell was convicted and fined $200, and his licence was disqualified for one month.

A conviction was not recorded as it was Yeuell’s first drink driving offence.