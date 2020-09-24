Menu
There’s a major change to one of the nation’s favourite sweet treats as it celebrates its 90th year on supermarket shelves.
Food & Entertainment

Big change to favourite Aussie treat

by Hannah Moore
24th Sep 2020 6:13 PM

Freddo Frog has been given a major upgrade as it celebrates its 90th year, with the iconic chocolate to go 3D.

Similar to a Yowie or Kinder Surprise, the chocolate frog will now have a hollow inside filled with little animal-shaped candies.

Cadbury made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the change would be an environmentally friendly one.

The new Freddo is wrapped with recyclable foil packaging, with the new design intended to bring "colourful fun" without the added plastic.

Cadbury marketing manager Kate Watson said the change was an "exciting new chapter" for the beloved character.

Freddo Frog will undergo a major change for its 90th birthday. Picture: Supplied
"For 90 years, Freddo has given generations of Australians shared moments of wonder and joy," she said.

"During what's been a challenging time for us all, Freddo 3D Adventure encourages us to be free-spirited and adventurous, urging us to embrace our curiosity and appreciate the world around us."

Freddo will don four fresh looks for the new product, including space suits, snorkels and swimmers, as he adventures around the world, with Cadbury hoping the new range will generate a collecting craze.

Every year Freddo will explore a new part of the world, with new themes expected to change his costumes and the shape of the candy animals inside.

The new 25g chocolate will sell for $2.50 and is in stores now.

The chocolate will take on a new 3D form, with little animal-shaped candies inside.
