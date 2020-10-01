Big cat caught on camera

A feral cat, reportedly "bigger than a Great Dane", was caught on camera prowling a suburban street on the south coast of England.

CCTV images show the large feline roaming outside a home in Eastbourne, Sussex, just before 6am on Sunday.

Sandy Bawa, whose CCTV cameras caught the footage of the creature, said it was nothing "like I have seen".

"It's not a dog or something. I just installed the CCTV and I have got foxes almost every day and it isn't that. This is nothing like the other animals I have seen," Ms Bawa said, with one of her friends initially suggesting it could've been a horse.

"It's some sort of wild cat I think. It's bigger than a Great Dane dog and the face is like a cat."

The suspected big cat was caught on CCTV footage outside an Eastbourne home. Picture: Jam Press

Ms Bawa said she wasn't afraid of the animal, adding that she felt bad for it because it looked hungry.

"It looks very weak. I'm all for animals. They have as much right as we do to be here."

She said she'd been checking her CCTV every day since the sighting, in case the animal passes her house again.

The Royal Agricultural University's Dr Andrew Hemmings previously warned as many as 500 big cats could be prowling the British countryside.

The cat was filmed walking outside the woman’s home on Sunday morning and ‘looked hungry’. Picture: Jam Press

Closer to home, a university student appeared to catch a large black panther on video stalking through Sydney's upper north shore in late July.

Rumours of wild big cats, escaped from private owners or small zoos around the country, have been told all across Australia - from the Blue Mountains to South Australia and Western Australia, with the video, shot in broad daylight, all but confirming the mystery.

And late last year, a woman told news.com.au she'd spotted what she believed was a black panther in the backyard of her mother's house, also on Sydney's upper north shore.

Rebecca, who requested her surname be withheld, said she and her mother spotted the "large" panther - which she said was as high as her thigh - wandering in the backyard on the edge of Ku-ring-gai National Park one Friday morning.

While the pair were safely indoors at the time, they were only "eight or ten steps" away from the creature. She said she immediately reported the animal to local authorities, one of which told her they receive reports of panthers "from time to time".

