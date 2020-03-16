Big Brother cast updated on virus outbreak

Contestants taking part in the latest season of Big Brother Australia have had to be updated about the coronavirus and how much it has ramped up in recent weeks.

The new season is currently being filmed in Sydney's North Head and it is understood the cast have been inside the Big Brother house for about three weeks.

Earlier today The Australian's Media Diary reported that the housemates have limited access to mobile phones and information about the outside world and therefore are unaware how much the coronavirus outbreak has escalated.

However, a spokesperson for Endemol Shine Australia told news.com.au that the contestants have been brought up to date with what is going on.

"Endemol Shine Australia takes the health and safety of our crew and contestants extremely seriously," the spokesperson said.

"We are working in line with current guidelines and production on Big Brother is continuing.

"Housemates have been brought across the current situation and we are in constant contact with the families to keep all involved up to date."

The World Health Organisation only declared the COVID-19 virus a pandemic on March 11, when the cast was believed already be well into filming.

Big Brother house picture while it was being built in a warehouse at North Head. Picture: Julian Andrews/AAP

At the moment the Big Brother house is probably one of the safest places they could be as housemates are quarantined from the outside world and have a steady supply of food, essential items and entertainment.

This news comes after Channel 7 confirmed last month Sonia Kruger will host the long-awaited reboot of the popular show.

For the first time the show will be prerecorded and not filmed in its usual live format.

Speaking to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O last month, Kruger said the show will "start rolling out not long after" the filming begins.

Big Brother was first hosted by Gretel Killeen on Channel 10 from 2001 - 2007, before Kyle and Jackie O took over for a year until 2008.

When it moved over to Nine, Kruger became the new face of the show, from 2012 to 2015.

In a statement released by Channel 7, Kruger said: "I knew 2020 was going to be a fantastic year but to be asked to host the big daddy of reality shows is icing on the cake.

"I've always loved Big Brother and this brand new series of the show will take it to an exciting, contemporary level that will make for addictive viewing."

Sonia Kruger hosted the show between 2012 and 2015.

She continued: "The housemates have been selected, the new home is mind blowing and Big Brother is as mischievous as ever. The game has changed and I can't wait to give fans their all access pass to the greatest reality show on earth!"

Kruger defected from Nine to Seven in November last year, shortly after Big Brother's return was announced.

The move came amid rife speculation Kruger would soon be named as host of the revamped program.

A Channel 7 spokesperson said of the appointment: "Channel 7 is very excited to have Sonia on board for a thrilling new era of Big Brother."