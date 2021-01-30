Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos. Pic: Supplied
Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos. Pic: Supplied
News

Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

Peta McEachern
30th Jan 2021 5:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

For the first time ever, the Queensland Government is working on a Rodeo Standards and Guidelines, which prompted Animal Liberation Queensland to ask Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister, Mark Furner, to ban calf roping.

Animal Liberation Queensland rodeo campaign director, Gayle D’Arcy said, “if Minister Furner is fair dinkum about wanting high standards of animal welfare in Queensland, the decision to ban calf roping should be a no-brainer”.

Mr D’Arcy said the practice brutalises calves in the name of sport and entertainment, and it’s time to change.
“In 2019 over 60000 people signed a petition asking for a Queensland ban, (and) tens of thousands of Queenslanders have emailed their state MPS and the Minister over the past couple of years,” he said.

Mr D’Arcy said a new device used by the rodeo industry to lesson the shock of the roping impact has not been independently inspected.

“Vulnerable young animals continue to be exploited, frightened, and at risk of injury. In fact, the nasty calf rovings we’ve seen so far this year are up there with the worst we’ve seen in a long time,” he said.

In 2019 the Australian Veterinary Association, RSPCA Queensland, Animals Australia, and Animal Welfare League Queensland agreed calf roping should be banned as it posed significant risk to calf’s.

Calf roping was banned in Victoria in 1986 and South Australia in 2007.

animal cruelty animal liberation queensland calf minister mark furner rodeos rspca queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        80+ GALLERY: Chinchilla preps first school week

        Premium Content 80+ GALLERY: Chinchilla preps first school week

        News MILESTONE: Two prep classes started their schooling journey at Chinchilla State Primary School in 2021. See the adorable photos from their first few classes here:

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather February to April weather outlook: More rain and hotter nights

        Your subscription could win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        Premium Content Your subscription could win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        News What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

        Repeat driving offender in court, disqualified until 2029

        Premium Content Repeat driving offender in court, disqualified until 2029

        News He drove a scared co-worker home while on a lengthy suspension