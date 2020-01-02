Menu
Beware pesky blood suckers

Peta McEachern
2nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM

TICKS. These pesky little blood suckers have been showing up across town and in homes -kangaroo ticks to be exact. They’re not particularly harmful, except they might convince you you have Lyme disease after being bitten – or is that just me? In my defence the tick bite left a large red/itchy patch that hung around for months. But after finding two kangaroo ticks crawl up my legs during a bush walk, mystery solved, time to cancel my appointment next month at the doctors because that’s how long it takes to see one around here. Kangaroo ticks are not usually dangerous although bites can get infected and some people may have an allergic reaction, so it’s best to be cautious, checking yourself and any four-legged friends. Everyone has their own ideas about how to remove ticks properly to make sure the head isn’t left behind to fester – light it on fire, use special tweezers etc

But latest advice from experts at Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy say freezing it off is the way to go. So the next time your dog has a tick, stash the dog in a pram and pop down to Woolies and sneak it into one of the… never mind. ASCIA suggests using freezing products such as Wart-Off-Freeze or Elastoplast, because we all that hanging around the house somewhere, right?

