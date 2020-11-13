Best time to nab a Coles bargain revealed

There is nothing more frustrating than going on a huge grocery spree only to find items at heavily reduced prices shortly after.

If there was one thing customers would want to know, it would be the best time to shop for a bargain.

And it appears those prayers have been answered after an Aussie women revealed how she managed to save $61.50 on several Coles meat trays.

Taking to the popular Facebook group, Markdown Madness Australia, the woman explained how she bought five trays of pork loin chops that would normally cost her $65, for just $3.50.

"Picked these up from Coles Mooroopna. Collected 5 trays of pork loin chops, normal price would have cost around $65 for the 5 trays - got them for about $3.50 all up," she captioned the post.

A Coles shopper has revealed the east time to nab a bargain is around 5pm. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownMadnessAustralia

After sharing details of her huge savings to the group, the Victorian woman's post attracted hundreds of 'likes' and comments from fellow-bargain hunters eager to know the "best time" to shop at the retail store.

"Wish I could find markdowns like this. Could really use it. When is the best time to find these markdowns?" one member asked.

While special offers vary from store to store, the woman said it's "usually around 5pm or 6pm in the evening" when numbers can nab great discounts.

It's also the time staff often slash prices on produce due to expire the following day.

"This is fantastic," one Facebook user wrote.

"What a bargain," another added.

Another Coles shopper from the same area of Mooroopna, Victoria, also managed to score heavily reduced items in the evening. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

Another woman from the same town in country Victoria also shared details of her cheap find to budgeting group Markdown Addicts Australia.

The mother-of-six from Mooroopna, 118km north of Melbourne, scored items for as little as 10c. Her grocery haul included two-litre cartons of milk for just 20c, frankfurter sausages discounted to 17c, sliced ham at 32c and deli-style salami for 21c - and for 10c she got microwavable bags of carrots and vanilla yoghurt slashed to 10c.

She too said the evening is the best time for a bargain buy.

"I find that around 4pm to 6pm is a really common time for many supermarkets," one person agreed.

This Alpro yoghurt was $7, but was down to 10c. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

"It gives them enough time to sell specials before closing time - especially if the best before date is that day. And it's often when new stock is coming in and they need to make room."

However, others argued their store doesn't offer any discounts at all.

"Mine don't do markdowns like this … even the day it's out of date," one woman said.

"I check dates and shadow the markdown person lol"

Others demanded bargains could be found first thing in the morning or shortly before closing time - around 10pm.

This microwavable bag of carrots were also reduced to 10c. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

A former Woolworths employee dished the dirt on the retail chain saying she was allowed to "go nuts" with reducing items.

"Years ago I worked for Woolies and was asked to do markdowns for a department manager," she recalled.

"I asked how low I could go, and pretty much just went nuts with lowest prices I could think of so I'm guessing there are maybe some rules but they aren't always followed?"

Originally published as Best time to nab a Coles bargain revealed