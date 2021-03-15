Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lifestyle

Best of Chinchilla: Nominate the Best Brunch now

by Matt Preston
15th Mar 2021 4:45 PM

 

Brunch with friends on a lazy weekend morning has to be one of life's simple pleasures. But where do you choose to have yours?

Perhaps you stick with the classic avocado on toast with a wedge of lemon, or maybe you prefer a layered acai bowl packed with health and vitality.

For me? Well, I am partial to a fritter stack with bacon and a perfect poached egg, or perhaps smoked salmon with creamy scrambled eggs and dill, and then there's the joy of bacon and eggs in a roll or with the full catastrophe...

Along with Delicious and your local newspaper, this month I'm looking for your favourite brunch spot.

Nominate your best brunch local today and maybe see it as a sign to book in for this weekend?

 

Nominate your favourite place on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Brunch in Chinchilla.

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, March 18, and will be taken from comments on this post. Finalists will then be listed in an online poll on Thursday, March 18, for subscribers to vote for the winner. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, March 29.

View Survey

Originally published as Best of Chinchilla: Nominate the Best Brunch now

chinchilla cafes editors picks food and entertainment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver makes plea for Chinchilla Judge’s leniency

        Premium Content Drink driver makes plea for Chinchilla Judge’s leniency

        Crime DRINK DRIVE: A man who relies on his driver’s license for work asked a Chinchilla Magistrate to go easy on him. FULL REPORT:

        BUSTED: Miles woman in court for drug charge

        Premium Content BUSTED: Miles woman in court for drug charge

        Crime After police attended a Miles home, a woman was charged with a drug offence and...

        QR responds to rise in train, car collisions in Dalby

        Premium Content QR responds to rise in train, car collisions in Dalby

        News Two close calls at level crossings in Dalby have prompted Queensland Rail to reveal...

        Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Chinchilla Magistrates Court