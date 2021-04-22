Best mates reel in TV debut with new fishing show

Three Sunshine Coast mates have reeled in their dream jobs with a new fishing and cooking television show set to hook audiences across the country.

It was lightning in a bottle for Dyllon Schulz, Ben Wilson and Sean Dalton when a passing joke about filming their frequent fishing trips turned into a reality.

The idea was sparked early last year and it didn't take long until the trio, along with a cameraman, set out to shoot a pilot episode of Reel Destinations.

From setting up camp right through to cooking the fresh fish, Mr Dalton said the new show was a realistic look into their trips up the Queensland coastline.

Reel Destinations host Dyllon Schulz.

"It's a totally different fishing show to any of the shows that are out there at the moment," he said.

"One of our big things is no planes, no hotels, no charter boats. That's what you tend to see on TV these days, is that sort of show.

"We're showing a bit of the roughness of it as well, we're living in swags and that sort of stuff."

The executive producer of the show said the group worked hard to find their point of difference and quickly found their groove.

"We're very cinematic in the way we film," Mr Dalton said.

"We're a lot less of an infomercial-style show of selling products, it's almost like a cinematic video log in a way of documenting the trip from leaving the boat ramp all the way to setting up camp, exploring, catching and cooking.

"We're a group of fellas from the Sunny Coast who just decided to have a crack and it turned out."

Mr Schulz, host of the show along with Mr Wilson, said the trio was ecstatic to have it aired on Channel 9 next month.

"From the start it felt like a long road to get it where it is now and it's pretty much within reach now," he said.

Having already been best mates, Mr Schulz said hosting the show with Mr Wilson felt like any other day out on the water.

"We're in small boats, it's not going out and spending a million dollars, it's basically doing it on a budget," he said.

"I suppose it's no different to the way we've done these sorts of trips our whole life."

Reel Destinations will air on Channel 9 on May 15. Head to their Facebook page for more.