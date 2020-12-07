Best jobs to get in a COVID world

The pandemic has changed the world of work for almost all of us and, going into the future, it will continue shape the types of jobs that will boom and bust.

As Scott Morrison looks to get the economy ticking again he is looking at nation's most resilient occupations and high-demand industries, to see where the most potential is.

Today he will be aided by new National Skills Commission data which shows the jobs that will boom or fall by the wayside in a COVID world.

The National Skills Commission data breaks down industries by the best performing jobs.

Seen by The Australian, the data shows the most resilient jobs will be in the health sector, including those in aged care and disability, and mental health professionals, as well as the transport, agriculture and education sectors, with ongoing demand for high school teachers, plant operators and delivery drivers.

The data shows that accommodation, hospitality and manufacturing will be hardest hit.

However, National Skills Commissioner Adam Boyton told The Australian there were "signs of recovery" in the labour market, as the states and territories continue to reopen their economies and contain the COVID-19 spread.