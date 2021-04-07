Best holiday hotspots now Aussies can go to NZ

Prepare your passports - the trans-Tasman bubble will allow unrestricted travel between Australia and New Zealand.

It is the first travel bubble announced by the federal government who are also canvassing bubbles with Singapore and South Korea.

Here's a list of some of the top attractions and locations across the ditch.

BAY OF ISLANDS

Located on the North Island, about a 30-minute flight from Auckland, the area encompasses more than 140 subtropical islands.

Dolphins and other marine life flourish in the habitat near the historical whaling port of Russell.

The port was the country's first colonial capital and is popular with sailors, fisherman and tourists.

Bay of Islands in New Zealand.

ROTORUA

A historical town on the island's north is known as one of the country's biggest tourist attractions due to the geothermal hot springs.

The town is home to botanical gardens and historical Maori architecture as well as sitting on the banks of the Rotorua Caldera Lake.

The Wai-O-Tapu geothermal area in Rotorua.

WHAKAPAPA VILLAGE

A hidden gem for summer hikes and winter skiing on the North Island. The village's adventure hub is Tongariro National Park while Whakapapa, on the northern side of Mount Ruapehu, is the main skiing area.

It also houses the best beginners ski area in the country.

A climber looking out to the crater lake of Mt Ruapehu and beyond.

TRANZALPINE TRAIN

Described as one of the world's great train journeys the five-hour trip takes in the beautiful scenery between Christchurch and Greymouth.

The route passes through the winegrowing region of Marlborough and the lush pastures of the Canterbury Plains. A stop at the eco-tourism hub of Kaikoura is recommended, for the chance to go whale watching and swim with dolphins.

The Transalpine rail travels alongside the Waimakariri.

LAKE TEKAPO

Located in the middle of the southern island Lake Tekapo's crystal blue water surrounded by snowy peaks is a must-see.

It is either a three-hour drive from Queenstown or Christchurch and really comes into its own once the sun goes down.

The area surrounding the lake has been classified as a Dark Sky Reserve making it a prime location for stargazing.

Star Gazing at Lake Tekapo.

WAITOMO GLOWWORM CAVES

One of New Zealand's best natural attractions, thousands of luminous glow worms perch themselves in Waitomo caves, Ruakuri cave, Lucky Strike and Tumutumu cave.

The Arachnocampa Luminosa glow worm aside there is water rafting, kayaking and waterfall jumps available in the area.

The caves are about two hours south of Auckland.

Black water rafting in the caves.

QUEENSTOWN

Home of New Zealand's adrenaline activities, Queenstown offers jet boating, bungee jumping, white water rafting and more.

The stunning town lies in the shadows of the Southern Alps making it a prime location for winter skiing on the slopes of The Remarkables and Coronet Peak.

For those wanting a slower pace there is the quaint gold rush town of Arrowtown which is home to restaurants, boutique shops and an excellent museum.

Mountain bike riding in Queenstown.

FOX AND FRANZ JOSEF GLACIERS

They are the two most publicly accessible glaciers in New Zealand and some of the most accessible in the world.

The Franz Josef Glacier is the third most visited tourist spot in the country and viewers can walk, cycle or fly around the glacier.

Tourists on a guided tour on the Franz Josef Glacier.

AORAKI MOUNT COOK NATIONAL PARK

The alpine park is home to the highest mountains and longest glaciers in the country.

There are more than 23 peaks in the parklands over 3000 metres high.

It is considered as the best area for mountaineering in Australasia and has a range of eco-tourism options available.

Aoraki Mount Cook National Park is in the South Island of New Zealand.

MILFORD SOUND

One of the country's most beautiful natural attractions is tucked deep with the Fiordland National park.

Milford Sound is the only fjord in New Zealand that is accessible by road. The stunning structure can be reached by water or land with cruises and kayaking available.

A cruise ship crosses Milford Sound. Picture: iStock.

Originally published as Best holiday hotspots now Aussies can go to NZ